Rapper Snoop Dogg Says “F—” Kanye West. Says Donald Trump Is A Racist.

People Magazine is today reporting that rapper, Snoop Dogg has cursed out fellow rapper, Kanye West and all Donald Trump supporters, telling them that if they like Trump, they are racist.

Snoop appeared on DJ Suss One’s SiriusXM earlier this week and it was there that a heated debated unfolded. It is reported that the DJ suggested that some of his fans were in fact, Trump supporters.

“I tell them straight up motherf———,” the rapper said to the host, imploring him to make it clear to his fans they are racist.

“If you like that n——, you motherf——— racist. F— you, and f— him.”

The 46-year-old rapper went on to explain how the President “drew the lines,” causing tension between people of different racial and socioeconomic backgrounds.

“Before him, there were no lines. Everybody was everybody, we respected everything; we didn’t trip,” he said. “But n——, when you drew the line, n—— started pointing mother——— out… f—— you n——.”

He wasn’t done there. He said Kanye too had disappointed him, explaining that West is right there with the US President. “F—him too. I’m going throw him in the bag too because he right with them motherf———.” he said.

