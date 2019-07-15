Trinidad and Tobago’s murder toll has increased with the killing of renowned local actor, director and producer, Raymond Choo Kong.

Details surrounding Choo Kong’s death are still coming to hand, however the incident is reported to have taken place on Monday afternoon at the actor’s Green Street, Arima home and business place.

News Power Now will have further details surrounding the circumstances surrounding Choo Kong’s demise, in subsequent digital updates.

ABOUT RAYMOND CHOO KONG:

Raymond Choo Kong has been a part of Trinidad and Tobago’s theatre industry for the past 40 years. He was an award winning producer, director and actor. His Raymond Choo Kong Productions production house received some 18 Cacique Awards, having directed musicals like ‘The Sound of Music’ and Mahalia: A Gospel Musical’ among others. Choo Kong will be remembered by many, having worked on projects for Best Village, Commercial Theatre, band launches, commercials and much more.