Roman Catholic Archbishop of Port of Spain, Jason Gordon, says there must be determined effort to resolve the fight over benefits from state contracts by criminal elements.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Monday afternoon, Mr. Gordon said this serious matter must be firmly handled in order to send a clear message to those bent on causing mischief.

Archbishop Gordon also announced that the Emmanuel Community is spearheading forty days of prayer, beginning on Wednesday, and is urging citizens to support the event.