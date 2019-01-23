President of the Non-governmental organization Rebuild TT, Gregory Lal Beharie, is urging the government to a have referendum on the decriminalization of marijuana, prior to the upcoming local government elections.

This was one of three proposals Mr Lal Beharie offered during an interview with News Power on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the suggestion was also put forward during the start of public consultation on the hot topic at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Mr Lal Beharie also put forward the suggestions of having a three strike system on first, second and third offenders for marijuana possession and the importation only of medical marijuana from Jamaica or other CARICOM countries.