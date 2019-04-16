President of the Non-governmental organisation Rebuild TT, Gregory Lal Beharry, is calling on the state to establish a gun court.

He is also urging the Opposition to support major reforms to the criminal justice system.

In a News Power Now interview on Monday afternoon, Mr. Lal Beharry said while the group is not fundamentally opposed to the proposal of no bail for 120 days if caught with a firearm, such legislation is open to abuse.

He is of the view that if the criminal justice system worked the way it should, matters such as these would be promptly prosecuted.