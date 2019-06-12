The United National Congress says Ashvani Mahabir submitted his resignation letter to the Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad Bissessar on Friday, June 7th which she accepted.

Accordingly, Mrs. Persad- Bissessar says she will inform Her Excellency, the President to revoke the said appointment.

Mr Mahabir, a political activist, was sworn into the Senate on May 15th as a replacement for Gerald Ramdeen.

Mr Ramdeen tendered his resignation as an Opposition Senator after he appeared in court on corruption charges.

In a media release, the UNC explained that Mr Mahabir cited personal reasons for his resignation which the political party respects.

The UNC also thanked Mahabir for his service and wished him the best in all his future endeavors.