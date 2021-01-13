Recovery Committee Has Met With People in 13 Laventille Communities, Says Minister.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young says the Community Recovery Committee has so far held consultations with residents from thirteen communities in the Laventille area in its first round of stakeholder engagements.

The C.R.C. was established in July 2020 by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

It is mandated to develop a plan to address issues affecting at risk communities.

Minister Young said the feedback received will form a critical part of the C.R.C.’s work moving forward.