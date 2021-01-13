Advertisement

Recovery Committee Has Met With People in 13 Laventille Communities, Says Minister.

Jan 13, 2021 | 0 comments

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young says the Community Recovery Committee has so far held consultations with residents from thirteen communities in the Laventille area in its first round of stakeholder engagements.

The C.R.C. was established in July 2020 by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. 

It is mandated to develop a plan to address issues affecting at risk communities.

Minister Young said the feedback received will form a critical part of the C.R.C.’s work moving forward.

 

