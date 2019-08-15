Former Head of the Public Service, Reginald Dumas, says proper vetting of an individual before giving them a ministerial position can avoid embarrassment for the political party in office.

He made the assessment while responding to a question posed to him on the topic, on the In Focus Programme on Power 102FM on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Dumas also commented on the recent development surrounding Garvin Simonette who resigned as a government senator hours after the cancellation of a swearing in ceremony for him to replace Marlene Mc Donald as minister of public administration.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Mayor of San Fernando, Sabrina Mola Baksh, suggested that political parties must intensify their efforts in the selection of candidates to serve in various positions.

This she claimed help go a long way in reducing questionable situations that could arise in the future.

She said there is also a need for people willing to serve to ensure they are ready for such a function.