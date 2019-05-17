Director of the Washington –based consultancy, Vision Americas, Jose R Cardenas, says regional countries should brace themselves for the influx of Venezuelans in light of the political and economic unrest in the country.

Mr. Cardenas is in this country on the invitation of the US Embassy to hold a series of consultations on the ongoing unrest in Venezuela.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM on Thursdsay afternoon, Mr. Cardenas said from the trend noticed, about ten percent of the Venezuelan population has already fled.

Staying clear of comenting on the worsening conflict between Opposition Leader, Juan Guadio and President Nicolas Maduro, Mr Cardenas instead focused on institutions and positions and not the personalities.

Mr. Cardenas also did not share optimism on the reported high-level talks between Venezuela’s government and political opposition being held in Norway.