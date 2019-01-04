Vendors on Charlotte Street in Port-of-Spain are expressing a lack of faith in their relations with the City Corporation.

In a decision taken on Monday, the Corporation said it was suspending vending on the street, to allow clean-up operations during the month of January.

However, vendors’ representative, Junior Joseph, expressed surprise at the move, saying when he met with corporation officials in November; there was no mention of this in any plans put forward.

He said there were almost two hundred vendors registered to operate on Charlotte Street, but while they are being asked to suspend their operations, unregistered vendors are taking their own chances.

He said he was seeking a meeting with the officials, since there were decisions taken last year, which went contrary to commitments the corporation’s officials made.