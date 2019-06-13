Head of the Registered Nurses Association, Idi Stewart is voicing his concern over the shortage of nurses in the country, particularly given the influx of Venezuelan nationals.

He made the comment while speaking with News Power on Wednesday.

Mr Stewart noted that nurses are already stretched with depleted numbers in public hospitals throughout the country.

He expressed a sense of foreboding as he said an increased burden in hospitals, due to the influx of Venezuelans, coupled with other factors, could spell a shaky time for patient care in the public health sector.

Mr Stewart added that the nursing association was not opposed to the hiring of Venezuelan nurses to help fill the gaps.

However, he was quick to add that local nurses should be given priority in the hiring process.