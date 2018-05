Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert indicates that the property tax will not be charged retroactively to landowners.

He says that the government will introduce the tax in a fair manner and the ground work to accommodate the measure is being carried out.

Minister Imbert gave the update during his presentation of the Mid-Year Budget Review in the parliament on Thursday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest