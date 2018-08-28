REMINDER: Port-of-Spain A No Fly Zone for Drone Technology.

The Ministry of National Security is reminding the public that Port of Spain is a designated No Fly Zone with respect to the operation of Unmanned Aircraft Systems commonly referred to as Drones.

It reiterated the position in light of Friday’s 56thAnniversary Independence day Military Parade at the Queen’s Park Savannah at 7:30am.

In a media release the Ministry said the advisory is in keeping with the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Act and the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority Regulation 19.

The release urged the public to observe that drones should not be operated in any open air function or over any mass gathering.

Drones should not be flown at a height greater than one hundred and twenty-one meters or four hundred feet above the ground.

Drones should not be operated in a manner that may endanger persons or property.

Drones should not be operated within five kilometers from any manned aircraft operation including the boundary of the Piarco and ANR Robinson International Airports.

