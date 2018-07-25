Reparations Committee Chairman Wants Students Exposed to T&T’s Ethnic Makeup.

Chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago National Committee on Reparations, Aiyegoro Ome is suggesting that history be introduced in the school system where students are exposed to knowledge of the country’s diverse ethnic make-up.

He made the proposal during the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM this afternoon.

Mr. Ome is confident that this approach will help breakdown racial tension and differences that exists in society.

He added that the move will give people a greater sense of appreciation of each other.

