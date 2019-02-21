President of Pan Trinbago, Beverly Ramsey Moore says she hopes good sense will prevail in the ongoing matter between the Pan body and Republic Bank Exodus Steelband.

Exodus wrote to Pan Trinbago advising that for the finals, the band will be changing the song it has performed throughout the panorama competition.

The band cited an example of this being done in the past and also quoted legal advice they had received indicating that as the rules were silent on the matter, they were allowed to change their song.

Manager of the band, Ainsworth Mohammed says he cannot understand why Pan Trinbago is so hesitant to allow them to change their song.

He told the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM on Thursday that the matter has taken a legal turn and the band is willing to go before the courts as he believes the it will be victorious if it does.

However, Mrs Ramsey-Moore has expressed her hope that the matter could be resolved outside of court.

If not, she is confident in Pan Trinbago’s case as, she says, according to the rules, the pan body has the final say on the matter.

Mrs Ramsey-Moore said nonetheless, Pan Trinbago is open to modifying the rules for future editions of the competition.

She believes though, that attempting to address the matter with the finals just days away will be counter-productive given the possible repercussions.