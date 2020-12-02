Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

Residents in central Trinidad advised to be extremely Vigilant this Christmas Season

Dec 2, 2020 | 0 comments

Residents of Central Trinidad have been urged to be more vigilant as the Christmas season approaches.

The warning came from ACP Floris Hodge-Griffith.

Hodge-Griffith said citizens must harden themselves as targets and constantly re-examine their situation to ensure criminals don’t get an upper hand.

She said police have been using social media and other forms of communication to get the word out that members of the public need to be vigilant and ensure they engage in crime prevention measures.

Her warning following a recent home invasion in McBean Village, Couva, and a spate of robberies in the Central area.

Henry Awong, the chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, said the 30 municipal police assigned to the CTTRC would be working alongside the regular police to increase patrols.

0 Comments

Be part of the Discussion

Polls

Do you support the decision to deport the 11yr old Venezuelan girl by Justice Seepersad?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Advertisment




Weather Satellite

Local Weather Forecasts

Recent Posts

No Comfort in State Victory says AG Al Rawi
High Court Judge Rules: Venezuelan child to be deported
Dr Avery Hinds optimistic as Covid 19 cases Shows a downward trend
TTPS to Monitor UNC internal Elections this Sunday
Kamla Persad-Bissessar Accused of Using Race to Win Internal Elections