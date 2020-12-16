Retired Cop Shoots Bandit

A bandit was shot at after he relieved a retired police officer of his personal items.

The incident took place in Arima last night.

Around 8.10 pm, the 71-year-old retiree and his wife were walking in Tumpuna Gardens, when a silver Nissan Note pulled up alongside them and a man came out.

The individual then pointed a gun at them before taking the retired officer’s $20,000 wristband and walked away.

While walking back to the car he pulled up in, the bandit turned and again pointed his gun at the couple, only for the retired officer, who was armed with his licensed firearm to fire several times.

However, the bandit got into his car and drove off.

The man made a report and a car believed to be used by the bandit was found abandoned on Semp Avenue, Malabar.

Arima police are continuing enquiries.