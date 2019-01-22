A 60-year-old retired police sergeant is today said to be nursing wounds after being stabbed during a robbery in Cunupia.

Police reports state that around midnight on Sunday, the victim was at his Cunupia home in the company of three other people when the group was approached by two masked men who announced a hold up.

The retired sergeant and his 51-year-old friend who is an estate police officer employed with the Water and Sewerage Authority attempted to resist.

A struggle ensued and the retired sergeant was stabbed on his left shoulder and left elbow.

Eventually, the men were over-powered and the assailants managed to grab the keys to a black Ford Ranger – valued at $260,000 – which belonged to the estate police officer as well as cash and valuables from the other victims.

The retired officer was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he was treated and discharged.

The wounds were not said to be life-threatening.

The stolen vehicle was found and seized along the WASA Connector Road in Cunupia.

Police described the first suspect as being of stocky build, brown in complexion, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing long black jeans and a black sweater and was armed with an object resembling a firearm.

The second suspect was said to be of East Indian descent, slim built, brown in complexion, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall wearing a yellow and black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information which could lead to the arrest of the suspects is asked to contact the Chaguanas Police Station or call 555, or 800-TIPS.