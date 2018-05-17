Retrenched UTT Staff Want Clarification on Dismissal.

Retrenched lecturers from the University of the Trinidad and Tobago are calling for clarification on the criteria that was used to dismiss them.

Last week Friday thirty members of the UTT academic staff were given retrenchment letters.

In the Senate on Tuesday Education Minister, Anthony Garica, said the move will not affect the programme being delivered at the institution.

On Wednesday the fired lecturers gathered outside the Education Ministry on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain on Wednesday in a bid to get a meeting with the Education Minister.

Speaking with reporters one of the affected lecturers, Dr. Kumar Mahabir, highlighted their concerns.

Dr Mahabir said the public can expect sustained action on this matter.

