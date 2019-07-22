Officers of the South Western Division Task Force discovered five firearms and a cache of ammunition along Icacos Beach on Saturday.

The officers, who were conducting a mobile patrol in the area, observed six men who appeared to be foreigners, walking along the beach. Upon seeing the police vehicle, the men ran in varying directions into a nearby mangrove.

The officers immediately gave chase and carried out a search of the immediate vicinity, where they observed two AR-15 rifles, one AK-47 rifle, one TEC-9 pistol, and one 9mm pistol together with 79 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 46 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 110 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, and 11 rounds of .380 ammunition.

Commenting on the find, the National Security Minister said this is the biggest contributor to violent crime in the country.

He was addressing a news conference after he met with the Heads of the Defence and Protective Services at the National Operations Fusion Centre located at Knowsley Building, Dundonald Street, Port of Spain on Sunday.

The Minister said that the Government is partnering with Crime Stoppers to reward members of the public who supply information to the TTPS on the location of illegal firearms.