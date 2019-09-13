Don’t get caught up with the headline. Machel Montano is happy for having been invited to perform at the Fenty Beauty boss’ Diamond Ball on Thursday night, alongside DJ Khaled. The Soca superstar took to Instagram earlier thanking Khaled for inviting him to perform soca in his set.

Meanwhile, US media outlet TMZ is reporting that Rihanna is not pregnant as speculated by fans and onlookers. Speculation as to whether Rihanna was hiding a baby bump began at this year’s Barbados Crop Over when Rih showed up wearing an unorthodox pink dress.

