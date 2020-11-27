Road repairs to Grand Couva Main Road urgent for villagers

A site visit was conducted by Tabaquite Member of Parliament, Anita Haynes as Gran Couva Main Road encountered a severe landslip within the in the vicinity of Motta Street.
The Tabaquite MP took to Facebook to highlight the situation and said that Member of Parliament for Caroni Central, Arnold Ram’s constituency was also affected.
Ms. Haynes said, “this is a matter of urgency as several communities rely on the connection provided by the Gran Gouva Main Road for the daily commute.”
“At present, the landslip presents a serious hazard to motorists and threatens the stability of the nearby road infrastructure as cracks continue to spread.”
Ms. Haynes also indicated that an engineer attached to the Ministry of Works and Transport Trinidad & Tobago accompanied them on the site visit.
The Ministry’s engineer said the Works Ministry is engaged in preparations for landslip repair and road stabilization which includes a collaboration with WASA Trinidad & Tobago.
