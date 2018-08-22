Robberies at City Gate. CoP Assures Heightened Police Presence.

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith says it is not business as usual for members of the TTPS as he is determined to ensure the safety of citizens.

Speaking with members of the media outside of the Police Administration building on Edward Street, Port-of-Spain Griffith responded to questions posed regarding robberies which took place at City Gate last evening.

He said persons in and around Port-of-Spain can expect to see a heightened amount of police officers on patrol throughout the country, especially in the “hot spot” areas.

Commissioner Griffith is advising citizens not to fall prey to fake news regarding security matters as it will cause panicthroughout the country.

