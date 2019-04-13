Head of the Joint Trade Union Movement, Ancil Roget, says he is pleased that President of the Bankers Insurance and General Workers Union, Vincent Cabrera, has been appointed as one of the new judges to serve at the Industrial Court.

However, in spite of the development, Mr. Roget noted that JTUM is concerned that the selection of judges favours the business sector.

Speaking with reporters outside the court the trade unionist claimed that the contracts of judges who he deemed to be functioning well, were not renewed.