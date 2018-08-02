Rohan Sinanan Assures Galleons Passage is Safe for Travel.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan is maintaining that the Galleon’s Passage is safe for travel.

It has been a week since the Galleon’s Passage arrived.

Since its arrival there was a press conference, legal action has been threatened and in addition, investigations have been launched.

According to the Minister and Officials at NIPDEC the vessel is safe and ready for travel.

They say that safety and maintenance checks are presently being conducted.

Speaking on CNC3 on Thursday morning, Minister Sinanan revealed that the vessel has already been flagged and he expects that it will be ready to sail soon.

He was careful however not to put a time frame on exactly when the new vessel would be ready to sail.

