Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, is suggesting that consideration be given to broadening the function of probation officers.

He made the suggestion during a meeting of a Joint Select Committee of Parliament.

The meeting assessed the feasibility of widening the availability of non-custodial penalties in the Criminal Justice System.

According DPP Gaspard, he made the proposal after reviewing what takes place in other countries.

Chief Probation Officer, Cintra Maraj, noted that there is need for more officers.