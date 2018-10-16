Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says he has no intention of apologising to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley or retracting the statements he made in Parliament which appeared to link Dr Rowley to A&V Oil and Drilling and the Petrotrin fake oil scandal.
He made the revelation while speaking with reporters during the tea-break in the parliament on Monday. This after the Prime Minister, through his attorney, served Dr Moonilal with a pre-action protocol letter, called on him to apologise and retract the statements and be prepared to pay damages.
Dr Rowley has described the allegation as a monstrous lie.
Dr Moonilal says instead, he will launch a “defence in democracy fund” in his constituency to raise money to pay legal fees in his court battle with Prime Minister Rowley.
Speaking last night at the UNC Monday Night Forum, Dr Moonilal adopted a defiant approach as he continued to reveal names and information.
He said while Dr Rowley denies his involvement, there are other persons who are yet to be heard from.
Describing the information as a puzzle, Dr Moonilal said it has led to questions which need to be answered.
He hinted that there was more information to be released.
Dr Moonilal’s legal team in the matter is said to include former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan and British Queen’s Counsel Richard Clayton.
Clayton, who Moonilal has retained from the United Kingdom, handles human rights and constitutional court matters.
