Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Mooni­lal says he has no intention of apologising to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley or retracting the statements he made in Parliament which appeared to link Dr Rowley to A&V Oil and Drilling and the Petrotrin fake oil scandal.

He made the revelation while speaking with reporters during the tea-break in the parliament on Monday. This after the Prime Minister, through his attorney, served Dr Moonilal with a pre-action protocol letter, called on him to apologise and retract the statements and be prepared to pay damages.

Dr Row­ley has de­scribed the al­le­ga­tion as a mon­strous lie.

Dr Moonilal says instead, he will launch a “de­fence in democ­ra­cy fund” in his con­stituen­cy to raise mon­ey to pay le­gal fees in his court bat­tle with Prime Min­is­ter Row­ley.

Speaking last night at the UNC Monday Night Forum, Dr Moonilal adopted a defiant approach as he continued to reveal names and information.

He said while Dr Rowley denies his involvement, there are other persons who are yet to be heard from.

Describing the information as a puzzle, Dr Moonilal said it has led to questions which need to be answered.

He hinted that there was more information to be released.

Dr Moonilal’s legal team in the matter is said to include former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan and British Queen’s Counsel Richard Clayton.

Clay­ton, who Moonilal has re­tained from the Unit­ed King­dom, han­dles hu­man rights and con­sti­tu­tion­al court mat­ters.

