Roodal Moonilal Defends His Actions In The Parliament, Involving The Prime Minister.

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says did what he believed to be right when he revealed in Parliament on Tuesday, information which appeared to link Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to the Petrotrin/A&V Oil Drilling Scandal.

He affirmed his belief this morning while speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102FM.

Dr Moonilal admitted that he did not forward the information to the relevant authorities to investigate as he had no documents per se but rather just information.

However, while refusing to reveal the source of his information, he said that he does believe that there is at least some credence to the information.

Although he was hesitant to address the matter, as it is currently before the Parliamentary Privileges Committee, Dr Moonilal stood by his decision and said only time will tell if what he revealed was indeed accurate.

In the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Leader of Government Business, Camille Robinson Regis reported Moonilal’s accusation against the Prime Minister, to the House Committee on Privilege. House Speaker Brigid Annisette George has reserved a ruling in the matter, to a date she will determine.

