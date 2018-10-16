Roodal Moonilal Guarded in Responding to Questions Posed By Reporters Today.

Opposition Member of Parliament, Dr. Roodal Moonilal, is taking a guarded approach in his response to questions posed to him concerning the Prime Minister’s call for him to apologize or face legal action for allegations he made in Parliament connecting Dr. Keith Row­ley to the A&V fake oil scan­dal.

Speaking in an interview with News Power Now on Monday afternoon, Dr. Moonilal said he would share more light on the matter during the UNC’S Monday Night Forum in Couva.

However, he did confirm that his legal team is handling latest developments on the issue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

