Speaker of the House of Representatives, Brigid Anisette George, says she is yet to get apology from Oropouche East Member of Parliament, Dr. Roodal Moonilal.

The Privileges Committee of Parliament in its recent report recommended that Dr. Moonilal apologise to Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds for comments directed to him in the Parliament last year.

The committee described the comments as a breach of Parliamentary privilege and threatening language.

In the House of Representatives on Wednesday afternoon, Leader of Government Business, Camille Robinson Regis, asked the House Speaker if she had gotten an apology from Dr. Moonilal.

Mrs. Robinson Regis then raised a motion on the matter and the issue was taken to a vote.