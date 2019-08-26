Member of Parliament for Oropouche East, Dr. Roodal Moonilal has joined in the criticism of attorney Michael Quam­i­na’s appointment as Chair­man of Heritage Petroleum, Trinidad Pe­tro­le­um Hold­ings Lim­it­ed and the Petrotrin Legacy Company.

Dr. Moonilal believes that he is not the right man for the job.

En­er­gy Min­is­ter Franklin Khan and Fi­nance Min­is­ter Colm Im­bert insist Cab­i­net’s de­ci­sion to remove former Chairman Wilfred Espinet from these positions was not prompt­ed by any controversy.

Dr. Moonilal also believes the Quamina appointments represent a conflict of interest.

Transparency activist Afra Raymond and former Trade Minister Mariano Browne are among others who raised similar concerns when the announcements were, during last Thursday’s Post Cabinet news conference.