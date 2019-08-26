Member of Parliament for Oropouche East, Dr. Roodal Moonilal has joined in the criticism of attorney Michael Quamina’s appointment as Chairman of Heritage Petroleum, Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited and the Petrotrin Legacy Company.
Dr. Moonilal believes that he is not the right man for the job.
Energy Minister Franklin Khan and Finance Minister Colm Imbert insist Cabinet’s decision to remove former Chairman Wilfred Espinet from these positions was not prompted by any controversy.
Dr. Moonilal also believes the Quamina appointments represent a conflict of interest.
Transparency activist Afra Raymond and former Trade Minister Mariano Browne are among others who raised similar concerns when the announcements were, during last Thursday’s Post Cabinet news conference.