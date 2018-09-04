Rowley Administration Blamed for Terminating Arrangements Made for Petrotrin’s Improvement, Under People’s Partnership Stewardship.

Former Minister of Planning and Development, Dr Bhoe Tewarie, says the People’s Partnership government did take measures to address challenges at state –owned Petrotrin.

Dr. Tewarie was speaking on the Programme this afternoon, as part of our special week long programming, on the performance of the Rowley administration, three years int the job.

He said three years ago, the state entity took out a massive loan. He explained that they also hired two foreign experts in the areas of finance and refinery operations. However, Mr. Tewarie claimed that these arrangements were terminated when the Rowley led administration took office.

Dr. Tewarie insisted that this decision created implications.

