Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Kazim Hosein, says he is ready and willing to hold discussions with Managing Director of Belgrove’s Group of Companies, Keith Belgrove, following his request for government to put in place further regulations by which funeral agencies in the country must abide.

Mr Belgrove made the recommendation during Sunday’s Impact T&T Programme on Power 102FM.

He highlighted some of the shortcomings within the industry, among them waste disposal, as he lobbied for better laws to govern the operations of funeral homes.

Mr Belgrove also lamented the poor practice of touting adopted by several funeral homes.

He says there must be a standard by which these businesses operate.

Speaking with News Power Now on Monday afternoon, Minister Hosein said he is prepared to meet with Mr Belgrove at his convenience for deliberations on the matter.