The Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping that initiatives for diversification of the economy are given particular attention in the upcoming national budget.

As Power 102FM continues its special programming on 2020 Budget expectations, coverage and analysis, News Power Now spoke with Chamber President Kiran Singh, who in detailing the Chambers budget wish list, stated the need for robust modification plans as a matter of urgency, in order to boost this country’s financial and commercial activity.

He also called on the Finance Minister to review the Green Fund and Business levies.

The GSFACC President also called for priority to be placed on the development of the La Brea Drydocking Facility as he believes T&T is geographically poised to take advantage of the maritime opportunities the facility would present.

Singh further noted that the Chamber is expecting to see further details on the future of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery following its recent sale to Patriotic Energies and Technologies Co Ltd, a company wholly-owned by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU).

He said the Chamber is eager to hear about employment opportunities for those placed on the breadline since the closure of the refinery.

The GSFACC President said the San Fernando business community is hopeful to see emphasis placed on the Skinner Park Redevelopment Project and other major projects including improvements to existing road infrastructure.