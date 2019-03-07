San Fernando Mayor, Junia Regrello, says he is surprised with the dissatisfaction being expressed by some mas band leaders over the parade route used for the two days of carnival festivities in the southern city.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Ash Wednesday, Mayor Regrello said before the celebrations there was an understanding over the arrangements that would be utilized.

However, he said he is shocked with the latest grumblings coming from some mas leaders on this matter.

Mayor Regrello also gave some insight into the decline in funding received from the state for the annual event.