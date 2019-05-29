President of the San Juan Business Association, Vivick Charran, says he welcomes the incorporation of Venezuelan nationals in the local work market.

He made the point during an interview with News Power Now on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Charran said from feedback received, many of the Venezuelan nationals who are being employed in the country are eager and willing to give their best as they try to settle themselves and survive in Trinidad and Tobago.

Mr. Charran said the decision of some employers to hire Venezuelans should not be viewed as a takeover of available jobs.