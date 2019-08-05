Vendors at the San Juan mar­ket have giv­en Chairman of the San Juan/Laven­tille Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion, An­thony Roberts sev­en days to re­fund their rental fees or face the courts.

The ven­dors, through their at­tor­ney Ger­ald Ramdeen, are threat­en­ing le­gal ac­tion against the cor­po­ra­tion over a pro­pos­al to in­crease rental fees for stalls.

Mr. Ramdeen, along with pres­i­dent of the Aranguez Unit­ed Farm­ers As­so­ci­a­tion, Pun­dit Satyanand Ma­haraj held a press con­fer­ence at the San Juan mar­ket on Saturday to shed some light on the plight of the vendors.

Ven­dors also highlighted a number of issues regarding the mar­ket’s infrastructure.