Vendors at the San Juan market have given Chairman of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, Anthony Roberts seven days to refund their rental fees or face the courts.
The vendors, through their attorney Gerald Ramdeen, are threatening legal action against the corporation over a proposal to increase rental fees for stalls.
Mr. Ramdeen, along with president of the Aranguez United Farmers Association, Pundit Satyanand Maharaj held a press conference at the San Juan market on Saturday to shed some light on the plight of the vendors.
Vendors also highlighted a number of issues regarding the market’s infrastructure.