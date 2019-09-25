San Juan North Secondary School remains the only school affected by flooding that will not be reopened today.

This is the confirmation coming from Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning Minister Garcia confirmed that all other schools will be re-opened today to receive students and facilitate curriculum delivery.

The Minister stated that while the San Juan School would not be opened today the Ministry was optimistic that it would be opened soon.

Minister Garcia also commended the efforts and thanked all persons involved in the cleaning and sanitization of all schools affected by the passage of over the weekend.