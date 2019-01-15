The Office of the Prime Minister says that Deputy Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart and Chief Executive Officer Gebhard Rainer will meet with Government representatives today.

Following the meeting there will be a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, St Clair at 1:00 pm.

In the first installment of his address to the nation last week, the Prime indicated that the sandals deal may be off. In announcing a billion dollar outlay for what he called the Tobago Tourism Project, Dr. Rowley said he was expecting that the country might have chased away what the government felt was a god deal for Tobago.

Reporters have been invited to attend the meetingfor what’s described as full coverage.