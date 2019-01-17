One Tobago Educator and Researcher- a member of the opposition, Progressive Development Party, says the view is balanced on the collapse of the Sandals deal.

Speaking on today’s edition of the State of the Nation programme on Power 102FM, Dr. Sean Nedd said some people had concerns with how the matter was pursued.

He said others felt that with such a high-class hotel brand in Tobago it would’ve aided in bringing renewed momentum to the tourism sector.

He said for him personally, there were certain grey areas in the proposed arrangement.