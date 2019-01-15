Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International, Gebhard Rainer, says persistent negative publicity surrounding the proposed project for Tobago was the main factor which influenced its decision not to set up the brand in this country.

Mr Rainer made the revelation at a news briefing held at the Office of the Prime Minister, St Clair, today following a meeting he and Deputy Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart, had with the government.

He told reporters while the brand is not opposed to criticism the board, due to sustained bad feedback on the proposed investment, decided to stop pursuing the venture any further.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister, Stuart Young, described the development as a lost opportunity for the nation adding that the government will continue to push for other investment prospects for Tobago.