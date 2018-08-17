Sangre Grande Doctor Shot Execution Style at Paul Street Office.

An investigation has been launched into the murder of a Sangre Grande doctor who was shot while at his private practice on Thursday afternoon.

Reports indicate that at around 2:10 pm, two assailants went to the office of 78 year old Dr. Sinanan Luchman, at Paul Street, Sangre Grande.

The men spoke with an assistant and began asking where Dr. Lutchman might be.

Shortly after, they walked to the back of the building, entered Dr. Lutchman’s office and shot him once to the head before escaping.

The doctor was rushed to the Sangre Grande hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, however he died while he was on the operating table.

Police are yet to establish a motive for the killing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

