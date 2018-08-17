Sangre Grande’s Violent Crime Situation Must Be Addressed Says Chamber President.

President of the Sangre Grande Chamber of Commerce, Ricardo Mohammed is today calling on police authorities to ramp up efforts at dealing with violent crime in the area.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning he revealed that while the Chamber is comfortable with the work of the police in the Eastern Division, there is still more to do to arrest the crime situation in the area.

He said that the murder of Dr. Lutchman was indeed very sad.

He described him as an excellent example in the community.

He said that the Chamber has been lobbying to get CCTV cameras at different exit points in and out of the Grande area.

He said that the Chamber believes that this will help significantly with the crime detection rate.

Mr. Mohammed also shared plans by the Chamber in helping to curb crime.

