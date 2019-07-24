Employees of the Solid Waste Management Company, SWMCOL, protested for a second day today, at the Beetham dump and other sites operated by the company.

The workers are represented by the Industrial Sanitation and General Workers Union. They were supported today by members of the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union.

A media release form the Trinidad and Tobago Solid Waste Management Company said Executive Management has reached out to its line ministry the Ministry of Public Utilities and the Ministry of Finance in a bid to rectify the breakdown in wage negotiations.

It explained that SWMCOL continues to work with the unions and all other stakeholders to ensure continued improvement to the conditions and operations at all sites and apologizes to members of the public for any inconvenience caused due to this event.

The workers are protesting what they say is the inordinate delay in the conclusion of wage negotiations with the company.

Several weeks ago, they staged a protest demonstration on the Brian Lara Promenade in Port-of-Spain.