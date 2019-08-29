Social media, a safe haven for the straightforward sentiments of many in today’s society, residents of Upper Santa Cruz and environs have been using the platform to bring awareness to what they say is the failed representation of Arts and Culture Minister, Nyan Gadsby Dolly who doubles up as the Member of Parliament for St. Ann’s East.

Comments have been increasing beneath a social media post in which the minister is seen cutting a ribbon for the opening of a newly paved road at Spice Avenue in Pipiol, Upper Santa Cruz. It is the same area where, just two weeks ago, three men where shot dead in a vehicle.

The Santa Cruz residents are arguing that Gadsby-Dolly has failed to assist the area in any major way, lamenting that the entire Saddle Road from Lower Santa Cruz to Upper Santa Cruz, is in dire need of re-paving. “They have no shame,” said one resident, with others highlighting the imminent 2020 election and the need for politicians to campaign for votes.

During her tenure as Member of Parliament for St. Ann’s East, one major accomplishment by Gadsby-Dolly has been the completion of the La Pastora Community Centre in Santa Cruz.

Take a look at the video of the road opening ceremony and following that, some of the comments of angry residents as posted to social media.