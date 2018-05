Chairman of Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Martin Terry Rondon says efforts are being heightened to address the presence of Sargassum Seaweed along beaches on the North-East Coast.

Speaking with reporters at one of the beach cleanup activities Mr Rondon admitted that the heavy in flow of the seaweed is posing a serious challenge to the authorities and persons who come to the beaches.

