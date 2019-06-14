Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service have searched both Radio and TV Jaagriti, owned by Head of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, Sat Maharaj for the second time within a matter of months.

Unconfirmed reports say a warrant was issued and the premises searched just after 2pm on Thursday.

Radio and TV Jaagriti were searched and recordings, which officers said contained offensive material under the sedition act seized, in April of this year.

Maharaj is expected to make a full statement on the matter.