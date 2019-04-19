Officers of the Special Investigations Unit have executed a search warrant at Radio Jaagriti for evidence in relation to an audio-visual clip, which aired on Tuesday, April 16th.

A media release issued by the TTPS states that officers, led by Inspector Wayne Stanley, proceeded to the radio station, located at Pasea Main Road, Tunapuna, today with the objective of verifying the authenticity of the clip and to obtain a copy of the recording, for further investigations.

On arrival at the station, the officers met and spoke with two officials and a search warrant for evidence under Section 13 of the Sedition Act, Chapter 11:04, was shown to them.

A master copy of an audio-visual recording was subsequently handed over to investigators.

Police say the entire exercise was incident free.