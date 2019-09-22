Tobago’s Capital, Scarborough is presently under water. The area which is home to the Port facility and pretty much considered the city in Tobago, is inundated by water of a tremendous volume.

The Tobago Emergency Management Authority continues to provide regular updates via its social media platforms, assuring that first responders are assisting citizens as best as they can.

Take a look at video captured of Scarborough as submitted online:

Meanwhile, TEMA is reporting that several villages in Tobago are presently without electricity, among them, Hope, Roxborough, Pembroke, Belle Garden and Mt. St. George.