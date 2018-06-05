Power102FM

Mondays

6:00am – The Power Breakfast Show

  • Steve Khan (Producer)
  • Richard Ragoobarsingh
  • Wendell Stephen
  • Rhoda Bharath

9:00 am – Keeping It Real with Sir Charles

  • 10:00 am – Every Cent Counts with Garth Thomas
  • 12 – 1pm – State of the Nation – News Hour

1:00 pm – Center Stage with Chris Seon

  • 1:00 pm – Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
  • 2:00pm – The Business Corner
  • 3:00pm – Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts

4:00 pm – The Afternoon Power Drive

  • Barrington “Skippy” Thomas
  • Richard Noray
  • Chris Seon / David McIntyre

7:00 pm – David McIntyre

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Breaking the Cycle with Garth Christopher

9:00pm – Music After Dark with Junior Saldenha

  • Inspirational Programming and Music

12:00am – Simulcast with the BBC

Tuesdays

6:00am – The Power Breakfast Show

  • Steve Khan (Producer)
  • Richard Ragoobarsingh
  • Wendell Stephen

9:00 am – Keeping It Real with Sir Charles

  • 10:00 am – On the Inside with Steve Williams
  • 12 – 1pm – State of the Nation – News Hour

1:00 pm – Center Stage with Chris Seon

  • 1:00 pm – Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
  • 2:00pm – Healthy Living with Stanley Agustus
  • 3:00pm – Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts

4:00 pm – The Afternoon Power Drive

  • Barrington “Skippy” Thomas
  • Richard Noray
  • Chris Seon / David McIntyre

7:00 pm – David McIntyre

9:00 pm – Music After Dark with Junior Saldenha

  • Inspirational Programming and Music

12:00am – Simulcast with the BBC

Wednesday

6:00am – The Power Breakfast Show

  • Steve Khan (Producer)
  • Richard Ragoobarsingh
  • Wendell Stephen

9:00 am – Keeping It Real with Sir Charles

  • 11:00 am – TT Police Service Program
  • 12 – 1pm – State of the Nation – News Hour

1:00 pm – Center Stage with Chris Seon

  • 1:00 pm – Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
  • 2:00pm – Facing the Issues with Tony Fraser
  • 3:00pm – Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts

4:00 pm – The Afternoon Power Drive

  • Barrington “Skippy” Thomas
  • Richard Noray
  • Chris Seon / David McIntyre

7:00 pm – David McIntyre

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm – With Men in Mind hosted by Ms Norma Clarke

9:00pm – Music After Dark with Junior Saldenha

  • Inspirational Programming and Music

12:00am – Simulcast with the BBC

Thursdays

6:00am – The Power Breakfast Show

  • Steve Khan (Producer)
  • Richard Ragoobarsingh
  • Wendell Stephen

9:00 am – Keeping It Real with Sir Charles

  • 12 – 1pm – State of the Nation – News Hour

1:00 pm – Center Stage with Chris Seon

  • 1:00 pm – Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
  • 2:00pm – Arresting Crime
  • 3:00pm – Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts

4:00 pm – The Afternoon Power Drive

  • Barrington “Skippy” Thomas
  • Richard Noray
  • Chris Seon / David McIntyre

7:00 pm – David McIntyre

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Sexplosion with Dr Raj Ramnanan

9:00pm – Music After Dark with Junior Saldenha

  • Inspirational Programming and Music

12:00am – Simulcast with the BBC

Fridays

6:00am – The Power Breakfast Show

  • Steve Khan (Producer)
  • Richard Ragoobarsingh
  • Wendell Stephen
  • Rhoda Bharath

9:00 am – Keeping It Real with Sir Charles

  • 12 – 1pm – State of the Nation – News Hour

1:00 pm – Center Stage with Chris Seon

  • 1:00 pm – Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
  • 3:00pm – Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts

4:00 pm – The Afternoon Power Drive

  • Barrington “Skippy” Thomas
  • Richard Noray
  • Chris Seon / David McIntyre

6:00 pm – Fyah Fridays – Reggae Session

9:00 pm – Sexplosion (Mature Audiences Only)

  • Dr Raj Ramnanan
  • Junior Saldenha (Operator)
  • “The Angels”

12:00am – Simulcast with the BBC

Saturdays

6:00am – Sir Charles

  • 6:00 am – Wake Up to Inspirational Music
  • 7:00 am – Classic Calypso
  • 9:00 am – Soca Music

10:00 am – DJ Chris (Chris Seon)

  • 10:00 – Soca Sessions
  • 12:00 –  2:00pm – Let’s Go For It with Alvin Corneal

2:00 pm – DJ Maggie (Magnificent Sounds)

6:00 pm – The Reggae Ride

  • Gail Ann
  • The Ultimate DJ Shane

10:00 pm – Music

12:00 am – Simulcast with the BBC

Sundays

6:00 am – Hugh Phillip

  • Religious Programming

9:00 am – David McIntyre

  • 9:00 – State of the Nation Weekly Recap
  • 10:00 –  12:00pm – Impact T&T with Andy Johnson
  • 12:00 – 2:00 pm – Let’s Do This with Sherma Wilson

2:00 pm – Love Stories (Music and Chat)

7:00 pm – Junior Saldenha

  • Religious Programming
  • 9:00 pm – Souled Out

10:00 pm – Simulcast with the BBC

